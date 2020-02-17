CMS FBLA students go to district competition

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

FORT MYERS – Clewiston Middle School’s FBLA students proudly display the trophies they were awarded at the FBLA competition held in Ft. Myers. FBLA students are pictured with April White.

CLEWISTON — Future Business Leaders of America is an educational association which prepares students for careers in business and business related fields. FBLA is one of the largest student ran organizations in the United States. FBLA Middle Level currently has more than 200,000 members nationwide. On January 16, thirteen FBLA members and advisors traveled to Cypress Lake High School in Fort Myers to compete in their first competition against other middle school students. The students had the option to choose testing or present speeches, which were all business related. The speeches were judged and rated for perfection. There were nine winners to obtain trophies and of those nine were five – first place, two – second place, and two – third ​place winners. Clewiston Middle School is very proud of their accomplishments, hard work, and dedication.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

FORT MYERS – Clewiston Middle School students who attended the competition in Fort Myers included Lizbeth Ortiz, Azul Puebla, Giovanni Garcia, Rakwon Wilkerson, Kendavian Holligan, Naomi Salinas, Fahima Emran, Trenton Felton, Ariel Brown, Justice Morris and Kaliayah McKenzie with advisors April White and Vermell White.

Ten members will represent at the 2020 Florida FBLA State Leadership Conference from Clewiston Middle School in March.

