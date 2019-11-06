Clewiston High School’s Collegiate Academy cohort visits FSW

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CHS

Clewiston High School’s newest Collegiate Academy students visited Florida Southwestern State College’s Hendry-Glades campus Wednesday, Oct. 23, for a tour of the campus.

CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School’s newest Collegiate Academy students visited Florida SouthWestern (FSW) State College’s Hendry-Glades campus Wednesday, Oct. 23, for a tour of the campus. Students toured the Academic Success Center, where tutors provide students support in math and writing throughout the week. They also toured the anatomy and physiology and biology lab classrooms, which were both recently upgraded with thousands of dollars’ worth of models to assist students in their learning. Students also toured their state-of-the-art computer lab and library, both of which are located in the newest building on campus. It was a great learning experience for all those involved.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CHS

Collegiate Academy students visited the Dr. David & Stephanie Klein Student Study Room while on the Hendry-Glades campus.

The latest round of PERT testing to qualify students for the Collegiate Academy was just completed, and 19 additional Clewiston High School students qualified! The sophomore class (Class of 2022) now has 40 students who are either fully qualified or who are only one qualifying test score away from joining the academy next year. Classes are capped at 50 students, though, so anyone interested in the Collegiate Academy should work hard to prepare for the next round of testing to ensure their place in next year’s incoming Collegiate Academy class.



Contact Director Jose Roquett at 863-983-1520, ext. 215, or via email at roquettj@hendry-schools.net with any questions.