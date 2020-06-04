Clewiston Christian School‘s annual fundraiser goes virtual

CLEWISTON — Clewiston Christian School is a fully accredited school for prekindergarten through 12th grade. Every year they hold a fundraiser auction. However, this year, due to COVID-19 precautions and restrictions, this year’s Annual Clewiston Christian School Auction will be held virtually. CCS says, “This auction is so very important to CCS and especially to our CCS students and families. Our scholarship funds ALL come from the generosity and donations given during our auction.”

Early bidding has begun, the auction will officially happen on June 6, at 8 a.m.

Everyone is invited to participate in the event. Anyone is able to bid on items. Follow the link to start your bidding. If you haven’t registered yet, no worries, it only takes a minute. Visit http://bidpal.net/2020annualauction

For more information, visit the Clewiston Christian School online at https://www.clewistonchristian.org/

Their Facebook event link is: https://facebook.com/events/s/ccs-annual-dinner-auction/640354226512731/?ti=icl