Clewiston Christian School presents honor roll students CLEWISTON — Congratulations to the students who made the honor roll at Clewiston Christian School for this term and to those who were most improved. Kindergarten

A Honor Roll

Jeancarlo Aguila, Rut Garcia, Evelyn Herndon, Isla Hilliard, Kaelyn Miller, Maddex Palladino, Waylon Rives, Sienna Smith, Makinly Spooner, Mason Story and Kinsleigh Vargas. A/B Honor Roll

Sofia Arguelles, Zoey Brahaman, Nahomy Fernandez, Austin Jackman, Allison Requena and Triston Steller. First Grade

A Honor Roll

Reese Beck, Sebastian Ehrenhauser, Sophia Espinosa, Levi Garrett, Kolton Kettner, Havana Kurtz, Jenson Moss, Myla Rives and Boone Sergent. A/B Honor Roll

Penelope Cisneros, Cormac Duffy, Case Hammock, Jensen Harn, Kingston Hill, Alexia Longoria and Trent Thompson. Most improved was Jensen Harn. Second Grade

A Honor Roll

Jovan Drummond, Kinley Garcia, Case Herring and Branson Jackman. A/B Honor Roll

Brantley Alston, Dagim Assefa, Malena Garcia, Brinley Harris, Janelle Howell, Karson Kline, Annalise Persaud and Rainer Robbings. Most improved was Annalise Persaud. Third Grade

A Honor Roll

Piper Beck, Zaihaley Capeda and Katherine Pitts. A/B Honor Roll

Brayden Casique, Daniel Garrett, Aundres Gonzalez, Austin Jones, Jillian Mathis, Gabriella Planitario, Alexis Pridgen, Kali Runkles, Mikaela Vallejo and Trent Whitehurst. Most improved was Cheyenne Jackman. Fourth Grade

A Honor Roll

Chloe Branaman, Ruby Keith, Hendrix Kurtz, Gisela Martinez, Collin Paige, Bristol Rives, Brooklyn Sergent and Jeshua Tongco. A/B Honor Roll

Quanteria Arnold, Alain Forteza, Aniyah Gonzalez, Aylee Harn, Lydia Lee, Natalye Perez, Wildes Redish, Lailah Simon and Sophia Valdez. Most improved was Chloe Branaman. Fifth Grade

A Honor Roll

Annabeth Paige, Ansley Story and Riley Suttong. A/B Honor Roll

Nathan Assefa, Aubrey J’Lyne Billie, Brittney Casique, Cohen Espinosa and Isabella Planitario. Sixth Grade

A Honor Roll

Wyat Keen, Kadence McMasters, Graysen Redish, Dallas Vallejo, Kaden Langston, Yara Ramadan, Izabella Vallejo and Jace Vallejo. A/B Honor Roll

Briza Forteza, Angel Luis Lopez, Emily-Victoria Walker, Trey Davis, Kamyrin Herring, Leyla Lazo, Andres Marrero, Caleb Messer, Haden Patel and Kamila Vallejo. Most improved was Alexis Henry.

