Clewiston Christian School congratulates honor roll students

CLEWISTON — Clewiston Christian School would like to congratulate its honor roll students for Term One. They are:

Kindergarten

A Honor Roll

Jean Carlo Auila, Nahomy Fernandez, Rut Garcia, Evelyn Harndon, Isla Hilliard, Austin Jackman, Kaelyn Miller, Allison Requena, Waylon Rives, Sienna Smith, Makinly Spooner, Triston Steller, Mason Story, Roberto Vallejo and Kinsleigh Vargas.

A/B Honor Roll

Sofia Arguelles and Zoey Branaman.

First Grade

A Honor Roll

Reese Beck, Sebastian Ehrenhauser, Sophia Espinosa, Levi Garrett, Kolton Kettner, Havana Kurtz, Alexia Longoria, Jenson Moss, Myla Rives and Boone Sergent.

A/B Honor Roll

Penelope Cisneros, Cormac Duffy, Case Hammock, Jensen Harn, Kingston Hill, Aalaysia Melton and Trent Thompson.

Most improved is Case Hammock.

Second Grade

A Honor Roll

Jovan Drummond, Case Herring, Branson Jackman, and Rainer Robbins.

A/B Honor Roll

Brantley Alston, Dagim Assefa, Kinley Garcia, Malena Garcia, Brinley Harris, Tyler Holcomb, Janelle Howell, Karson Kline, Annalise Persaud and Lucas Wiseman.

Most improved is Janelle Howell.

Third Grade

A Honor Roll

Piper Beck, Zaihaley Cepeda, Aundres Gonzalez and Katherine Pitts.

A/B Honor Roll

Chyna Armstrong, Braydon Casique, Austin Jones, Jillian Mathis, Gabriella Planitario, Alexis Pridgen, Kali Runkles, Mikaela Vallejo and Trent Whitehurst.

Most improved is Paisley Bellew.

Fourth Grade

A Honor Roll

Ruby Keith, Collin Paige and Bristol Rives.

A/B Honor Roll

Quanteria Arnold, Chloe Branaman, Liliana Cobb, Alain Forteza, Aniyah Gonzalez, Aylee Harn, Hendrix Kurtz, Lydia Lee, Gisela Martinez, Wildes Redish, Brooklyn Sergent, Lailah Simon, Sofia Valdez and Jeshua Yongco.

Fifth Grade

A Honor Roll

Nathan Assefa, Brittney Casique, Cohen Espinosa, Annabeth Paige, Ansley Story and Riley Sutton.

A/B Honor Roll

Landon Bellew, J’Lyne Billie, Breana Holcomb, Caleb Pitts, Isabella Planitario, Rebekah Reyes and Sergio Vega.

Most improved is Riyani Joyner.