Clewiston Adult School offers training in welding

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — Students begin their entry-level welding program at Clewiston Weld School.

CLEWISTON — With demand for welding jobs about to take off in Hendry County due to projects planned over the next few years, the Clewiston Weld School is opening up a lot of opportunities for locals. From vehicles and agricultural equipment to airplanes, bridges and buildings, welding is important to the economy.

A career in welding can bring a steady paycheck, and the welding job market in both Florida and the surrounding area is very active. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “As of Aug 17, 2020, the average annual pay for the entry level welder jobs category in Florida is $37,830 per year.”

The job is not without its hazards, including ultraviolet radiation, infrared rays, blue light, chemical hazards from gas, fumes and vapors, electrical dangers such as shock, shorted circuits or overload, and burns caused by flying sparks, high temperatures and hot pieces. That’s what makes training important. With a quality training program, like the one offered at Clewiston Weld School, welders learn to prevent and mitigate these risks.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — A new student learns the basics of welding at Clewiston Weld School.

The Clewiston Weld School has spots open in their day class for anyone still interested. For more information visit the Clewiston Sub Office, 475 E. Osceola Ave., or call 863-983-1511 for more information.

Other adult education courses are also offered at LaBelle and Clewiston Adult Schools. Visit the offices at 300 West Cowboy Way in LaBelle, and 475 E. Osceola Avenue in Clewiston, or visit them online at hendryadultlearning.org for more information.