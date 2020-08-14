Class of 2021 seniors, schedule your appointment to have photos taken

OKEECHOBEE — Have you made your appointment for senior pictures?

The following is a list of dates and times that the Class of 2021 senior pictures will be taken in August in the Okeechobee High School Cafeteria:

• Aug. 19 from 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 20 from 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 21 from 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 25 from 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 26 from 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 27 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Students must call to make their appointments at: 800-749-2796.

Only two sessions are being offered:

• Basic Session: Tuxedo/Drape yearbook attire ONLY (no outfit and no cap/gown) – $10 fee and 8-12 images.

• Deluxe Session: Tuxedo/Drape yearbook attire, two personal outfits, two images for cap/gown while holding cap (students can’t wear cap) – $25 fee and 28-32 images.

CDC and COVID-19 guidelines:

• All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering while at appointment (student may remove mask only while being photographed).

• Males should bring a plain white undershirt to wear under tuxedo.

• Due to social distancing, we can only accommodate one additional guest per senior. Unfortunately, there can be no exception to this policy.

• Please be on time to your appointment. Due to social distancing concerns we can only allow a set number of appointments into the photo area.

• Please arrive at your appointment dressed in one of your session outfits, ready to be photographed. If you are late, your appointment will have to be rescheduled.

• Use hand sanitizing stations upon entering and exiting.

• If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID 19 or feeling otherwise unwell on the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.