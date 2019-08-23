CHS students to attend 92nd FFA Convention

CLEWISTON — The 92nd National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention is scheduled for Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, in Indianapolis, Ind. The National FFA Convention is an amazing opportunity for students to meet other FFA members from around the country. Each member that attends will be participating in leadership activities, tour different agriculture industries, and points of interest in Indianapolis and its surrounding area. It is an event that brings in almost 70,000 attendees and is known as one of the worlds largest student conventions. The Clewiston High School FFA Chapter will depart Florida on Oct. 28, and return on Saturday, Nov. 2.

This year we will have two former students receive their American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention. The American FFA Degree is the highest possible degree that a student can receive within the organization. Less than one percent of FFA members reach the requirements to receive the golden key. We are very pleased to announce that the two students that met the degree requirements are Morgan Daniels and Laice Varnum.

In the next few weeks, our students will begin their fundraising efforts. These fundraising events will help make this exciting and educational adventure more affordable to members. As always, the Clewiston FFA would like to thank our community for its continued success.