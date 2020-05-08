CHS honored seniors with ‘Be the Light’ event

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

On Friday, May 1, CHS held a Be the Light event on Cane Field, to honor the graduating Class of 2020.

CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School’s seniors of the Class of 2020 were celebrated and honored with a “Be the Light” car parade on Cane Field the evening of Friday, May 1. CHS seniors decorated their vehicles, while friends and family cheered them on with handmade posters. While it wasn’t the end to the year they had all hoped for, it was a wonderful celebration filled with honking horns, waving signs, and lots of school spirit!

Miranda Giddens, CHS valedictorian for the Class of 2020 and a future FSU Seminole.

CHS congratulates their 2020 Collegiate Academy graduates: twenty-seven students who would right now be participating in their Florida Southwestern State College graduation ceremony earning their associates degrees if not for COVID-19. The name of the Collegiate Academy graduates are: Dakota Ali, Elizabeth Chavero, Thania Chavez Olvera, Yolanda Cruz, Annabella Delafuente, Hailey Etzweiler, Mark Faulk, Andrea Garcia, Justin Gibson, Miranda Giddens, Kenia Granados, Jennah Hernandez, Jonas Ilagan, Bruce Jones, Karlee Lamb, Victor Leon, Ashlynn Lytle, Noah McCray, Fernanda Paniaggua, Juana Paniagua, Rey Paniagua, Chelsea Parrish, Daniella Pupo, Courtnei Richards, Denia Rodriguez, Stephanie Salto, Austin Sandoval, Morgan Sherman, Daniela Sierra, Jordan Sweet, Kylie Tarter, Janetriunna Thompson, Angel Vera and Aylin Xenes.

A reminder from CHS to seniors and parents: “Remember to submit your pictures!”

Photocircle Link for College Signing Day is join.photocircleapp.com/MKDD2BHBPH

Photocircle Link for Memory Recreation is join.photocircleapp.com/NM7SC6028X