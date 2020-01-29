CES Tropicana Speech contest winners

Special to the Lake Okeechobee New/CES

CLEWISTON — Central Elementary School’s top two fourth and fifth grade Tropicana Speech class winners competed on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to make it to the Hendry County Competition. Central’s top three school winners will advance to the county competition on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Pictured are the fourth and fifth grade class winners.

Tropicanna Speech Contest first place winner was Marcos Rubio, second place winner, Kaylee Sanchez, third place winner, Veana Lewis and Honorable Mention Garique Allen.

Karen DeSantiago received the award for Most Creative. Cody Linder received Best Composition award and Braelyn Worth received Most Informative award.

