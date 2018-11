CES students of the week OKEECHOBEE — Central Elementary School would like to congratulate the Students of the Week for the week of Oct. 29. They are: Leovardo Arvizu, Ryan Chavez-Castaneda, Curtis Demedicis, Adail Antonio Torres, Christian Montoya, Ava Adams, Jahila Williams, Lisarah Curry, Peter Bandi, Aydin Orem, Marieli Aguirre, Litzy Grajalez, Yuleyni Hernandez, Andrea Sweatt, Malaki Valenciano, John Garcia-Hernandez, Elizabeth Yanez, Logan Hair, Bobby Staton, Jahaziel Olivera, Sara Duran, Mohammed Yamin, Jasmin Arvizu, Jordan Shanks, and Raul Jimenez.

