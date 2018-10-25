CES Students of the Week Central Elementary School (CES) would like to congratulate the Students of the week of Oct. 15. They are: Maddison Whidden, Makenzie Garza, Jacobo Martinez, Jonathan Medrano, Key’no Garcia, Aryanna Richards, Teegan Glass, Crystal DeLaCruz, Daniel Jaimez, Gary Scherrer, Jacob Burgess, Geobani Gonzalez, Juana Garica, Mason Cruz, Briseyda Diaz, Abel Johnson, Joel Campos, Matteo Ruiz, Brooke Smith, Deisy Serrano, Kylee Babineau, Landon Chesnut, Jose T. Sanchez, Rodrigo Garcia, Michelle Campos, Bradyn Lineberry, Rozin Brown Fish.

