CES students of the week Central Elementary school would like to congratulate the students of the week for the week of Oct. 10. They are: Judson Johns, Andee Showmaker, Jose Serrano, Brayden Yates, Paigelynn Green, Shenae Robinson, Jacob Burgess, Josiah Cruz, Justino Betancourt, Jose Aranda, Karina Sanchez, Alejandra Juarez, Teraj Allen, Julian Marshall, Valentina Gaona, Morgan Smith, Adriana Garcia, Iyauna McNeil, Lashya Hopewell, Ian Liscomb, Aya’na Aponte, Emery Maggard, Reva Sharma.

