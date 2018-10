CES Student of the Week Central Elementary School would like to congraulate the students of the week for the week of Oct. 1. They are: Delani Velez, Ruben Chana-Hernandez, Joshua Rodriguez, Talan Pinon, Zaaron Dickinson, Jordynn Sauceda, Lea Edouard, Marvin Marcia Alvarado, Josias Ortiz, Charles Wilson, Laine Edouard, Emry Barcenas, Austin Burnsed, Lydell Hagins, Cash Norman, Aidon Rodgers, Ricky Sylvander, Gemma Riney, Yarelin Rivera-Calvillo, Arturo DelGado, Mariano Rosas-Florencio, Dayani Medrano, Kyla Brown, Nadia Johnson, Diana Reyes, Rozin Brown-Fish.

