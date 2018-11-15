CES Student of the Week Central Elementary would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 15. They are: Aizlee Delacruz, Aiden Frontino, Melody Rojas Chavez, Carmelo Merritt, Danielle Shires, Aaron Queen, Juan Rivera-Torres, Brian Riddle, Ryan Torres, Chloi Scott, Carson Durrance, Aliyana Hernandez, Angel Candida, Bobbi-Lee Bales, Kierstin Spencer, Kay Shireman, Jayden Moreno, Ryleigh Chavez, Isabella Burdick, Isaias Salas-Ceja, Evan Schaeffer, Camila J. Berumen, Dakota Babineau, Shanice Snell, and Aubrey Moore.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.