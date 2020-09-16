CES congratulates Students of the Week

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Central Elementary School congratulates their Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 27. Pictured in no particular order: Isabella Spencer, Yulissa Guevara, Sophia Rojas, Logan Larson, Austyn McElroy, Judson Johns, Ryan Chavez Castaneda, Carsyn Gibson, Gauge Moore and Jovanny Diaz. Not all student names are listed.

OKEECHOBEE — Pictured is a Student of the Week: Jeffrey Cardenas.

OKEECHOBEE — Pictured in no particular order are more Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 27: Lexi Kate Bishop, Payton Segur, Alissa Allen, Jayson Sanchez, Isabella Roberson, Yuleyni Hernandez, Isaac Mosley and Max Montoya-Elias. Not all students names are listed.

