CES and WES takes ‘Fives for a Ride’

CLEWISTON — Central Elementary School and Westside Elementary School take their “Fives for a Ride”! As a promised reward from last school year, the third, fourth and fifth grade students who scored 5s on their FSA and/or FCAT were picked up from school in style and were hosted during a luncheon at the Clewiston Country Club.

Central Elementary School is proudly standing outside of their party bus that they cruised around town, before and after having lunch, at the Clewiston Country Club.

Westside and Central Elementary School cheered each other on as they traded off riding the party bus to and from lunch at the Clewiston Country Club.

Central Elementary School had its fifth Grade Safety Patrol Induction and Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 29. The students will be kick-starting their fundraising for the Washington D.C. trip in the upcoming weeks.

Central Elementary School’s fifth grade student, Madison Garrett, was recognized by the Hendry County School Board and Superintendent Paul Puletti, for having a perfect math score on her fourth Grade FSA Math Test.

