Central Elementary School students complete all work while distance learning

May 1st, 2020 · by · Comments:
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Miss Miller and Mrs. Tuten congratulates the students who have completed all of their work for the past four weeks of distance learning.

The following students earned a Games Zoom Party: Lila, Makayla, Isaac, Francisco, Joel, Lean, Hannah Kage, Cash and Maria.

