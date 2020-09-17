Central Elementary School presents Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Central Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Sept. 8. They are, in no particular order: Easton Thomas, Austin White, Payton Cauley, Jacob Tremain, Tristen Murphy, Mason Joiner, Alyna Cyr, Zoey Bush, and Genesis Martinez. Not pictured are: Gauge Chance, Melissa Santillan, Suri Torres, Jackson Sarros and Vanessa Gil.

