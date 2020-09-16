Central Elementary School congratulates Students of the Week

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Central Elementary School congratulates their Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 31. In no particular order: Paigelynn Elizabeth Green, Edwin Vega, Arely Rodriquez, Brayden Rodgers, Eliam Gonzalez, Abigail Snell, Ariana Gonzalez and Raiden Bishop. Not all of the students names are listed.

Pictured in no particular order are more CES Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 31: Isabella Spencer, Genesis Salas Ceja, Shawna Lapp, Jaxson Tripp, Moises Pena, Dorian Rodriguez, Aunyx Costello, Rosemae Calderon, Isaiah Hines, Allistasia Colucci and Isabella Segur.