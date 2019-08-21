Central Elementary finishes week with rally

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CES

The following students received a five on their Math and/or Reading FSA: Back right to left are Anileigh Quinones, Adonis Martinez, Salvador Mendoza, Austin Jones, Annabelle Padgett, Julio Molina, Lauren Shelton, Madison Garrett, Nayeli Garcia-Ambrosio, Veana Lewis and Amanda Prevatt.

Front row: Rusvel Aceituno, Khloe Dowell, Francisco, Lily Edmonds, Clayton Alston, Karen DeSantiago, Cody Linder, Sasha Allred, Julieanna Aragus and Jose Cruz. Not pictured: Edward Neary and Jerome Griffin.

Jose Cruz had a running start and caught air before pieing Principal Carter in the face!

CLEWISTON — Clewiston’s Central Elementary School finished off its first week of school with a Back to School Rally. They refreshed the students on the AVID expectations for this 2019-2020 year, the Accelerated Reader (AR) and i-Ready goals for the year, and finished up by celebrating the success and growth from the 2018-2019 school year. Students in fourth and fifth grades that received a five last year on their Reading and Math FSA received special recognition. They were given their “I Scored a 5 on my FSA” yard signs and gave the staff member of their choice, a surprise pie in the face! Some students chose to pie their past teachers, family staff members, and not even administration could escape the “Pies for Fives”!