Central Elementary finishes week with rally

CLEWISTON — Clewiston’s Central Elementary School finished off its first week of school with a Back to School Rally. They refreshed the students on the AVID expectations for this 2019-2020 year, the Accelerated Reader (AR) and i-Ready goals for the year, and finished up by celebrating the success and growth from the 2018-2019 school year. Students in fourth and fifth grades that received a five last year on their Reading and Math FSA received special recognition. They were given their “I Scored a 5 on my FSA” yard signs and gave the staff member of their choice, a surprise pie in the face! Some students chose to pie their past teachers, family staff members, and not even administration could escape the “Pies for Fives”!
