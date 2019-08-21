Business partners donate backpacks to school

Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office delivered 780 backpacks to Gove Elementary School.

BELLE GLADE — Gove Elementary is very fortunate to have received a donation of seven hundred and eighty backpacks from the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Sugar, Gunster and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). Officers from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office delivered the backpacks to the school. Students were able to select the backpack of their choice during the school’s Meet and Greet event. Students were happy to see the backpacks had school supplies needed to start the school year. Gove Elementary is grateful to have such generous business partners. Their kindness has brought support to the students, parents and teachers. This year is off to a great start!

Students were able to select the backpack of their choice during the school’s Meet and Greet event.

Upcoming events
• Aug. 21: PTO/SAC meeting from 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 28: Auditions for Choir in the Glades, third through sixth grades, from 2:40 to 3:30 p.m.;
• Sept. 2: No school.

