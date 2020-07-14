Brogan withdraws candidacy for IRSC president

FORT PIERCE — Frank Brogan, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education for Elementary and Secondary Education, has told the IRSC District Board of Trustees that he will no longer pursue the IRSC presidency. Brogan made his withdrawal official in writing on Monday, July 13.

“We are disappointed that one of our outstanding final candidates has withdrawn his name for consideration as President,” says Jose Conrado, Chair of the IRSC District Board of Trustees. “We wish Mr. Brogan well in all of his future pursuits.”

The IRSC District Board of Trustees is scheduled to interview two remaining final candidates: Dr. Christina Hart, Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services at Indian River State College, on Wednesday, July 15, and Dr. Timothy Moore, Chief Science Officer at MagPlasma and Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Probaxstra Inc., on Thursday, July 16. Biographies for both candidates are on the IRSC presidential search website at www.irsc.edu/presidential-search.