Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Veyon Washington

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School senior Veyon Washington is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for his record-breaking performance against the Glades Day Gators on Oct. 24.
Washington racked up 397 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown on the night. He also broke the all-time single game rushing record at Okeechobee High School previously held by Lonnie Pryor.
This is Washington’s second time this year winning athlete of the week honors. He was also recognized for his performance against the South Fork Bulldogs back on Sept. 13.
In that game Washington had three touchdowns, 115 rushing yards, five tackles on defense and one pass breakup.
After hearing that Washington broke his record, former Brahman Lonnie Pryor took to social media to congratulate him.
“Congrats to this young bull for breaking one of my records the other night,” said Pryor in an Instagram post of a picture of Washington. “I wish you the best and more records to break. God speed.”
Pryor was the 2013 Orange Bowl MVP with the Florida State Seminoles and spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Gators had no answer for Washington all night. He was able to pick and weave his way through the Glades Day defense almost at will.
Washington made his presence known in all three phases of the game against Glades Day.
Veyon blocked a field goal attempt by the Gators in the fourth quarter, and delivered a big hit to A.J. McPhee to force an incomplete pass on the rare play McPhee wasn’t under center for Glades Day.
The Brahmans will need Washington’s play-making ability this week when they travel to face the Clewiston Tigers on Nov. 1.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.