Belle Glade student awarded scholarship

WEST PALM BEACH – At the Sept. 1, Palm Beach County Commissioners meeting, A’Niyah Miller of Belle Glade was recognized as the recipient of the 2020 FAC Presidential Scholarship from Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who is president of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC).

“As the President of the Florida Association of Counties, I have the honor of awarding a Presidential Scholarship to an outstanding high school senior, whose parent is an employee of Palm Beach County,” explained Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

“The criteria for this $2,000 scholarship includes demonstrating academic excellence, displaying an interest in a career in public service, and being accepted to attend a university in the state of Florida.

McKinlay said she was so proud to announce A’Niyah Miller as the scholarship recipient. A’Niyah, who has just begun her first semester at the University of Florida, attended Glades Central Community High School where she graduated second in her class of 225 students with a weighted GPA of 5.2279!

She plans on majoring in Biomedical Sciences, and then earning a Doctorate of Medicine, with a specialty in Cardiology. Afterwards, her goal is to open a health science research center in the Glades to provide research opportunities for high school and community college students.

Ebony Bruton, an Economic Development Analyst in the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability, accepted the award on her amazing daughter’s behalf.

“A’Niyah is an incredible example of the tremendous talent in the #Glades, and I know she will keep making her hometown and Palm Beach County proud!” said McKinlay.