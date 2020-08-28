Become a business partner with West Technical Education Center

Support distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year

BELLE GLADE — West Technical Education Center is looking for business partners. Partnerships can be big or small and involve financial, human and in-kind resources that help meet the needs of schools, students, and teachers. West Tech can use your help with improving education for high school and adult students. Businesses and community organizations can work with the high school students that attend the Glades Construction Academy at West Tech that consist of the H.E. Hill Construction Academy and the Mechatronics Academy; West Technical Adult Literacy and Career Technical Education; or, they can work with both!

To get engaged or find out how you can partner with West Tech, please fill out and submit an e-Business Partnership Agreement: eforms.palmbeachschools.org/lfserver/_1570. Once you have completed the e-Business Partnership Agreement form, the district business partnership coordinator will contact you regarding your partnership.

As a partner in education with West Tech, you can help prepare today’s students to become tomorrow’s responsible, accomplished, and self-confident leaders. Your participation will also help forge the type of employees your company desires and needs. Your commitment to each student’s success provides a community-minded model for our future workforce.