Bass to leave Glades County School district

MOORE HAVEN – Glades County Superintendent of Schools Scott Bass has announced plans to leave the school district for Indian River County.

His last day with Glades County Schools will be Feb. 17.

Glades County Superintendent of Schools Scott Bass

Mr. Bass said he was offered the job as assistant superintendent in the much larger school district.



Since Glades County Superintendent of Schools is an elected position, the governor will appoint a replacement to serve until the voters choose a new superintendent in the 2020 election.

Mr. Bass said he had been looking at other employment opportunities, but the offer of the position in Indian River came as a complete surprise.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to grow professionally and a challenge in a much bigger district,” he said.

He said the new Indian River superintendent is focusing on academic turnaround. As a superintendent in a small district, Mr. Bass said he has knowledge of all areas of the school district operations.

Mr. Bass said he has been in Glades County just shy of 25 years – 24 years 11 months as of his departure date.

“It was not an easy decision,” he explained. “I am truly grateful and honored to have been voted in twice.”

He said he appreciates the voters of Glades County and their trust in him.

In most of Florida’s 67 counties, superintendents of schools are elected by the voters. Okeechobee County and Palm Beach County are among the 26 counties that have superintendents appointed by the school board. The Hendry County superintendent is elected.