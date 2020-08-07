Back to School PBC! rescheduled to Aug. 29

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Back to School PBC! drive-up event, which was postponed due to Hurricane Isaias, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 29, at the following locations: Palm Beach Kennel Club, Palm Beach State College – Belle Glade Campus, Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, Cabana Colony Youth Center, and Calvary Chapel of West Boca. Note: There will be no drive-up event at Village Academy.

Volunteers are needed to help with traffic management; scanning/check-in; handing out backpacks, food boxes and other available resources; cleaning up; and loading remaining backpacks into trucks.

Volunteers who previously signed up to assist at the Palm Beach Kennel Club location are asked to re-register at the following link: https://signup.com/go/gGpBwMX [signup.com]. No group sign-ups, please. Everyone must register individually in order to track the waivers being signed.

To volunteer at the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, please email Ashley@ewrunnerctr.org.

To volunteer at the Cabana Colony Youth Center, please email FittonS@pbso.org

To volunteer at Calvary Chapel of West Boca (Watergate Estates), please email greenes@pbso.org.

No volunteers are needed at the Palm Beach State College – Belle Glade Campus.

Approximately 6,500 students countywide will be receiving prepacked backpacks and food boxes at the five drive-up/walk-up locations. No other activities are planned this year. Participation in the event is by invitation only; participating students were required to register by June 15 to receive an invitation.

For more information, please contact Houston Tate at 561-233-5303, htate@pbcgov.org or Ruth Moguillansky at 561-233-5376, rmoguill@pbcgov.org.

