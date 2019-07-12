Back to School Expo scheduled Aug. 3

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village and Florida Community Health Centers will partner again to bring this community event to the children and families of Okeechobee County. The Back to School Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeechobee High School. In its fifth year, this expo provides families with an opportunity to learn more about services specific to children and families in our community.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Leah Suarez’s loyal and dedicated family, who have supported her every crazy idea. From left to right are: Christian, Leah, Katarina and Joe Suarez.

Along with great community partners, the event will feature community donations of back packs, school supplies, and additional items. This year we will focus on receiving donations of new socks and underwear for children. We would love to have your help and support if you are able. If you would like to donate to the event you may do so at CenterState Bank to the Our Village Okeechobee account, mail your donation to P.O. Box 1534, Okeechobee, FL 34973, or call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718.

If your group or organization serves children and their families, we welcome you to be a part of the expo, as a vendor. You may contact Crystal Rueda at Florida Community Health Centers via email at crueda@fchcinc.org. Registration is required. The only thing we ask is that you bring your own table and chairs, as well as a raffle prize that will be put into the community prize area. You are welcome to bring a small game but we ask that there is no candy served at the event.

We would love to have you come out and be a part of this great event. We encourage parents whose children are in need, to come. Children who attend Everglades and Seminole will not receive a backpack at the event (they will receive theirs at school), but we are happy to invite them to come and see the vendors and receive other items.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The vendor area at last year’s Back to School Expo.

Parents, all we require for you to bring with you is your student, and have a great attitude. Lastly, we will want to remind you that this event is not intended to supply all of your child’s back-to-school needs, but to be a help to you and your child for a successful school year.

We would love to add you to our sponsor list! Thank you to the Okeechobee County School District for the use of space. Thank you to Christ Fellowship for your support each year. Thank you to C.W. Roberts Contracting, Terry Burroughs, Creech Construction, Custom Graphics & Signs, and our Facebook donors for your financial support.

Leah Suarez is a freelance writer.