Baccalaureate is tonight for MHMHS, Graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday if weather cooperates

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven Middle High School’s graduation ceremony for 2020, which was delayed until administrators could poll Class of 2020 seniors, is now set to take place at 7 p.m. Friday night on Terrier Field, weather permitting.

In case of storms, it will be at 9 a.m. the next day instead, June 27, on the field.

The Moore Haven Middle-High School baccalaureate ceremony will happen at 7 tonight, Wednesday, June 24. The rainout date is Sunday, June 28, at 9 a.m.

Both events will be livestreamed, but there is a strict set of rules in place for live attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Setup similar for both events

There is a semiformal dress code for both the baccalaureate and commencement ceremonies (see the school’s website or Facebook page for details). Seniors should bring their cap and gown, tassel, medallions, all cords and stoles, and they may decorate caps but with nothing inappropriate (caps will be checked).

For those who plan to attend the baccalaureate ceremony, these are the restrictions due to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus precautions:

• Graduates and their two allowed guests, who will be sitting on the football field, MUST arrive in the same vehicle no later than 6:15 p.m. (if rained out, arrival time is 8:15 a.m. Sunday). Enter the north gate in the parking lot. When you get out, everyone must be wearing a mask. Graduate will enter Spirit Hall — temperature will be checked before entering. The guests will enter through the gate used for football games — temperatures will be checked — then go directly to the football field, find their graduate’s name and have a seat. Graduate and the guests will sit on the field together. Everyone must stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask at all times.

• No one is to congregate around the school.

• No one will be sitting in the stands.

• No vehicle drive-through.

• The link to watch the ceremony live online is:

https://youtu.be/zS7b1Iz5bP0

Friday night graduation

For those who plan to attend the graduation ceremony Friday or Saturday, these are the restrictions due to coronavirus precautions:

For the commencement event, all of the above restrictions will be followed and, in addition:

• It will be livestreamed. Graduation will be broadcast on 91.5 FM as well as an audio broadcast online CALLFM. The link to watch the ceremony live online is:

https://youtu.be/91mS4nfTtj4

• Graduation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:00 pm on Terrier Field. If it rains, then graduation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00 am on Terrier Field.

• Graduates: Masks must remain on while seated. Students who participate in the ceremonies need not wear their masks on stage during their presentation. When you line up to come up to the stage to get your diploma, you may take your mask off.

• Please be sure to have visible in the front left windshield the identification tags that were given to you with the tickets — one tag in the graduate’s car and one tag in the guest’s vehicle.

• Each graduate can have ONE vehicle to drive through with other guests in the vehicle. Everyone must stay in the vehicle. The vehicles will be lined up in the order in which the graduates will be called, which will be alphabetical order. Vehicles will enter the west gate (by elementary), drive on the track, stop at a designated place and watch their graduate walk across the stage. Vehicles will exit the east gate (by bus loop).

• As the vehicles are lined up on the track, the driver will be asked to turn the vehicle off until they need to move up in line. This will cut down on noise. You may display the graduate’s magnetic picture sign on the vehicle. Please cheer for your graduate, but please be respectful so that everyone can hear their graduate’s name being announced.

• Vehicles cannot be any longer than a long bed truck due to the tight turns to get the vehicle on the track (no trailers.)