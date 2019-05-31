Applebee’s presents $500 check to local teacher

In April, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises announced the winners of their third annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest. The contest recognized top teachers from school districts throughout Florida — as nominated by their students via an essay written and submitted to their local Applebee’s restaurant. Winning teachers received a $500 sponsorship check to use towards school supplies for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Applebee’s

Pictured from left to right: Derrick Lewis, manager at Applebee’s Okeechobee; Beki Moore, teacher at Everglades Elementary School; and Brandy Galloway, general manager at Applebee’s Okeechobee.

On May 23, Derrick Lewis, Manager at the Applebee’s of Okeechobee and Brandy Galloway, General Manager at the Applebee’s of Okeechobee, presented the sponsorship check of $500 to Beki Moore, the winning teacher at Everglades Elementary School. Beki was nominated by a student, who will help the elementary school teacher celebrate the win with an end-of-year party at Applebee’s. Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.