All Palm Beach State College campuses to close at noon Friday, Aug. 30

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, and to give everyone time to make hurricane preparations, all campuses of Palm Beach State College will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 30 at noon. At this time, the College is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3. All classes and activities scheduled during the closure period are cancelled.

Any additional updates will be communicated via the College website at [www.palmbeachstate.edu]www.palmbeachstate.edu, the College emergency alert system and social media. Students and employees also may download the Rave Guardian App to their smartphone to receive up-to-date emergency notifications.

