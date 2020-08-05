Support law enforcement

The word of God says “woe unto those who call evil good and good evil.” It goes on to say “woe unto those who justify the wicked.” This is the condition of the world today.

Those who should be praised and rewarded for their service and sacrifices are now considered by many to be villains. At the same time the criminals and troublemakers are glorified.

I never thought the day would come when our law enforcement officers were vilified and mistreated as they are now. The very ones who protect us and serve the public are being deemed evil while those who destroy our cities and cause unrest are excused and praised! How far America has fallen in recent months!

Our police officers must be given back the right to do their jobs without fear or reprisals or even being imprisoned themselves. They aren’t even allowed to protect themselves. This is shameful. All that is needed for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing! We must pray for our law enforcement but also be a voice for them; our safety and future depend on them. Can they depend on us?

This nation must return to law and order. Where there is no law, there is no order!

A Cop’s Plea

You may never know my name,

Nor recognize my face,

You may never sing my praise,

Nor my deeds appreciate.

Perhaps you are one who places blame,

with everything I do,

But when misfortune comes your way,

I’m always here for you!

While you are safely at home behind closed doors,

I’m laying my life on the line,

And yes, I sometimes make mistakes,

It comes with this job of mine,

But I’m always there, if you should call,

I don’t stop to consider the cost,

It’s my duty and I’m proud to serve,

So your liberties won’t be lost.

I wonder what your town would be like tonight?

Would your wife and kids be okay?

Would you feel as safe in this world of ours,

If we officers went away?

Perhaps today as you walk past me,

You could find time for a handshake or smile,

It helps to know we’re appreciated,

Or even considered worthwhile.

Much too often we’re taken for granted,

In this land of the brave and the free,

But have you ever taken time to consider,

What America would be without me!

Rosemary Duvall