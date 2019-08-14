Letter to the Editor – Old fire truck

Letter to the Editor

I am the caretaker, for about 50 years, for the City of Venice’s first fire truck, a 1926 American LaFrance pumper affectionately named “Old Betsy.” The truck was originally purchased by Moore Haven and it was delivered there in September 1926. A couple of weeks later, the 1926 hurricane came and destroyed most of Moore Haven and the town couldn’t afford to pay for the truck anymore.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers who founded Venice, Fla., purchased the truck from Moore Haven and it was delivered to Venice in early November 1926. We have obtained some information about the truck before it was delivered to Venice, but are seeking any and all additional information, photos, recollections, etc. If there is anyone in the area who remembers or has information about Old Betsy being in Moore Haven, please contact me at themidlams@verizon.net or at 941-485-3311.

Thank you

Earl Midlam