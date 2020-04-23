Migrant camp memories

Dear friends in Belle Glade, South Bay and Moore Haven:

My name is Galen Hahn. I am a retired minister of the United Church of Christ. In the 1960s, I served as a chaplain in migrant camps in Frederick and Thurmont, Md. I have written a small book about that ministry and would like to get some copies to families who might have had people who went to these camps in the 1960s.

If you would be so kind as to drop me a note, letting me know your name and contact information, I would like to be in touch with you. Please feel free to share with me any memories (or recollections of parents or grandparents) from that time. I hope that I will hear from you.

Sincerely,

The Rev. Galen Hahn

402 Frank Circle

Thomasville, N.C. 27360