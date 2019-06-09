Letters to the Editor: Election 2020 and Praise in the Park

Election 2020

As of June 1, I embark upon my 30th month of being the sheriff of Okeechobee County. This has been by far the most rewarding professional achievement in my life. I am honored, humbled and blessed every day that the citizens of Okeechobee County had the faith and confidence to choose me to lead the members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and to protect the citizens of Okeechobee County. I would like to formally announce my candidacy for reelection to the office of sheriff of Okeechobee County in 2020.

This November is my 32nd year anniversary as a member of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. I have watched a lot of men and women grow to become future leaders of our agency to better serve our community. This is being accomplished by continued education, training, mentoring, and just hard dedicated work. We, as an agency, have enhanced existing programs and established new programs to better provide the law enforcement function within Okeechobee County. These programs educate our youth, provide citizens with crime prevention tools, and assist us in identifying and arresting criminal violators on our streets and in our neighborhoods.

The last 30 months has gone by quickly and I still have programs to implement and staff to mold to become future leaders in the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. As always, I stand ready to speak with anyone about your sheriff’s office, and welcome any, and all comments/suggestions/ideas that anyone may have. I look forward to speaking with you regarding my plans for the future of the sheriff’s office. Thank you in advance for your continued faith, confidence and support as your friend and sheriff.

By Noel Stephen

Sheriff of Okeechobee County

Thanks for Praise in the Park

Dear Editor,

I want to publicly thank everyone who came out to support our Praise in the Park 2019, held in Okeechobee City Park on Saturday, June 1. Special thank yous go out to the following ministries that worked together for this event to be possible: Luke Enfinger and More 2 Life Ministries Worship Team, Carson Harris and the Church at The Roc (FBC) Worship Team, Darlene Miller and His Church Worship Team, Jamie Crowe Lee of Mourning into Dancing Ministries of Jasper, Fla., for her testimony of God’s grace and mercy as well as her dance ministry, Pastors Mike and Teresa Brown of The Gathering for hosting this event, Oscar Ruiz and Eli’s Trailer Sales for the trailers used for the stage, Capp Williams for transporting and setting the trailers and Sheriff Noel Stephen and his weekend crew for the park set up

This event would not have been possible without these wonderfully dedicated people; from setting the sound and stage to bringing an atmosphere of worship and unity for all of Okeechobee County to enjoy and be a part of. Many thanks also to those who kept this event covered in prayer to bring it to pass.

Planning the next one with great anticipation!



By Connie Williams Eades