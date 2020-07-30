Letter to the Editor: Help appreciated

Help appreciated

My Aunt’s House would like to say “thank you” to our new friends the Knights of Columbus #11284 of Buckhead Ridge. About three weeks ago, Norman Wagner called My Aunt’s House (also known as The Closet) and wanted to make a donation of clothing. After a long, friendly conversation, Mr. Wagner mentioned that the Knights of Columbus may want to join in and help our disadvantaged children of Okeechobee, of which there are many! “How can we help? What is your greatest need right now?” It did not take me long to answer, as it was heavy on my mind. School supplies!

With school opening, hopefully next month, we needed school supplies. Mr. Wagner said he would get back with me. Within that week, Mr. Wagner was back! Mr. Wagner, representing the Knights of Columbus, presented My Aunt’s House with a check to purchase school supplies! Thank you all so very much!

Over the past 15 years, The Closet has given more than 3,000 backpacks filled with all the school supplies plus new socks and underwear. This is so important to our children. Most of those 15 years, Matt Vinson and his crew from Okeechobee Fire/Rescue have stood outside of Walmart in the sun and rain gathering supplies for our children in need. Gretchen Robertson with State Farm Insurance continues to donate hundreds of backpacks, with some supplies, for our children. And now we add the Knights of Columbus! Thank you all so much for your support and love for the children. Thank you.

The Closet has been closed, along with the rest of Okeechobee, because of this dreaded virus! Our volunteers, except for one, are “over the hill,” so we are all taking a much-needed vacation at home. But now approaching August, we are anxious to get back to our clients and their needs.

If you are not familiar with My Aunt’s House, we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We gratefully accept your donations of gently worn clothing (all sizes), shoes, linens, small appliances, toys, etc. Just give us a call and drop them off. We depend on your donations, and they are truly appreciated. We make sure everything is in good condition and then they are put into our store.

Families in Okeechobee that are in need, or going through a bad time, may ask for a referral from several organizations in Okeechobee (schools, churches, WIC, Healthy Start, Healthy Families, etc.). Once you have a referral, call My Aunt’s House and we will schedule an appointment. Then shop in our little “boutique.” You are welcome to come once every 4-6 weeks. The best part is … It is free!

Knights of Columbus saw our vision, heard our story and realized the never-ending need in Okeechobee. Thanks again, Knights of Columbus. We are so happy to have you in our family.

If you have a need for our services or have gently worn clothing to donate, our phone number is 863-634-2306. Our address is 202 N.E. Second St., Suite #8. Our hours, normally, are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. But with everything being a bit upside down, please call first…

My Aunt’s House Inc.