Letter to the Editor: Greetings, community leaders:

The Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach’s mission is that all Palm Beach County children grow up healthy, safe and strong, and we haven’t wavered. We continue to work with community partners, by sharing information about resources and services that may be helpful to families residing in Palm Beach County.

Check out this month’s feature on their EveryParent website and app: Summer Fun and tips for keeping children busy, and much more at https://conta.cc/3054trv [conta.cc].

The EveryParent website offers Haitian-Creole and Spanish translation through Google Translate.

For information, and a list of helpful COVID-19 resources, visit CSCPBC.org. For parenting tips and more information, please share our EveryParent link, which offers lots of helpful information. And, should you need to reach us, we’re only a phone call away at 561-740-7000.

Stay healthy, stay safe.

Elizabeth Cayson

Communications specialist

Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County