Letter to the Editor: First Bank thanks Trump

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to survive devastating job losses, the White House and Congress approved the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. Under this program, the funding began to flow on April 3, with an appropriation of $349 billion, and resumed business on April 27 with an additional appropriation of $310 billion. In order to meet the small business needs of our customers with most lines of business from agriculture to health care and everywhere in between, First Bank stepped up and successfully delivered funding from the much-needed stimulus program to those in need.

Carey Soud, president of First Bank, stated: “I want to thank our amazing staff who pitched in and worked tirelessly to accomplish the unprecedented. To date we have approved and processed every completed loan application for some five hundred (500) loans totaling over $50 million and supporting over 7,700 jobs. This represents a typical two years’ worth of loan volume in less than a month.”

While these loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Act (SBA) and First Bank expects most of them to be forgiven, the money to fund them was generated by the bank’s own depositors. Taking deposits and making loans to individuals and small businesses within the communities we serve is Main Street Community Banking at its finest!

Along with many prayers, First Bank delivered to its customers the necessary support for them to be able to provide paychecks to their employees at a time when they were needed the most. For First Bank to achieve this economic miracle to save jobs, it would not have been possible without the foresight of President Trump and his White House team working with Congress to bring sustainability amid a pandemic, according to Mr. Soud.

