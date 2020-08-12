Letter to the Editor: Fire Williamson and prosecute him

Pahokee city commissioners:

City Manager Chandler Williamson has betrayed the trust of the citizens of Pahokee, and deserves to be fired immediately. He has had two full weeks to try to persuade some of you to show mercy to him, but I hope you will stand firm against his reckless criminal activities. He has committed multiple felonies, and deserves to be fired and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

For the first time in decades, the firing of a city manager is being drawn out over multiple meetings, and that is a shame when there is cause. I would like for the charter committee to address this issue when they meet again.

Lastly, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has asked for a thorough audit of the grant funds spent on the marina. If fraud is discovered, Williamson should be held fully accountable, even if he is already doing time for other crimes. If it were not for his negligence and incompetence, the marina would now be leased, and helping the city to prosper. The sooner he is dealt with, the better.

Bobby Colvin

Pahokee