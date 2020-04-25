Letter to the Editor: COVID isn’t being handled correctly

My personal and professional opinion is that COVID-19 is being handled wrong.

I am a former volunteer EMT and firefighter and currently an occupational therapist for over 20 years. I have practical, hands-on experience dealing with acutely sick people.

I have worked in developmental, educational and medical models and I espouse a holistic model of mind, body, spirit, diet, exercise, mental/emotional health, finances etc. I have worked in hospital/nursing home settings and in homes and schools and with public health and provided OT for all ages, babies to elderly adults.

Regarding COVID-19, it’s like we are in a medical model bubble as if nothing else matters.

First of all the media is feeding us the usual hype! We all end up talking about the child who has COVID-19 or the 20-year-old we heard who died from it despite the statistics still showing us it is mainly the already ill and elderly individuals who are most affected. I don’t want anyone to suffer, and my heart goes out to those who have COVID-19 and those who have endured the illness or lost a loved one.

However, we are all exposed to virusES and bacteria (germs) all day long and sometimes we actually get sick from them, and even die, but we have not stayed home and worn masks and gloves in public worldwide for any other illness.

The only ones who should isolate for this pandemic, illness, virus, plague or whatever you consider it to be are the people at risk for contracting it and not recovering from it. I’ll say it more specifically: The sick, young or old, and the elderly and those who must care for them are the ones who should be practicing social distancing, wearing gloves and masks and taking extra precautions for cleanliness. All of us, really!?

Meanwhile we all suffer as we trust this medical model bubble and lose our sanity, friends, relationships, faith, education, careers, businesses, jobs, hobbies, transportation and homes.

Spiritually I ask that you read Psalm 91 and 23 for comfort, Matthew 24 for knowledge and wisdom, and I remind us of what Moses wrote in Psalm 90:10 — “The days of our lives are 70 years and if reason of strength they are 80…”

God/nature ordained that. I don’t say that to cause fear but rather point you toward love (God) because perfect love casts out all fear.

COVID-19, aka the coronavirus is not World War Z nor I am legend material. What are they (the world governments) doing and why!? What are we buying into and doing and why!?

Please I urge you; It is time to speak up and question what is going on.

John “J.P.” Pasquale

Indiantown