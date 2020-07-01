“Juneteenth” – a poem by Damion Smith

My name is Damion Smith. I’m writing this email in hopes of getting your attention about putting my poetry in the paper. I recently read the article that was done about the Juneteenth celebration. My participation in the walk served as a further catalyst of inspiration alongside an intrinsic need to put my work out there on a bigger platform to join the efforts of the movement. So without further delay, here is a sample of my latest piece:

A Dedication To My Ancestors

A dedication to my ancestors

my predecessors,

my blood that chose the water

as a grave

rather than live the existence of a slave,

I can’t fault you

in fact

I applaud you,

the bravery to face the unknown

while the unknown was unfolding

to possess a spirit so strong

you’d die before it be broken

and I salute you,

I faced the fear of death through you

so you will face the feeling of life through me,

cause I is we

and she is he

and he is me

deep roots of a family tree

and I promise we’ll break the chains off of our minds & wrist

we’ll take the pain, regroup and untwist

the twisted inferiority complex

that is so complex

most of us can’t even see it

to my ancestors

who withdrew their lot from brutality

whose spirits couldn’t perceive

slavery’s immortality,

who’d rather perish

than endure the perils of servitude

I embody your intestinal fortitude

A dedication to my ancestors

my predecessors,

my blood that chose the water

as a grave

rather than live the existence of a slave…

-Damion X

© 2020

Damion Smith

Clewiston