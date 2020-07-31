Government should protect public

Hello. My name is Ana Herrera and I’m a resident of Okeechobee County for over 25 years.

After watching the county commissioners meeting and the bravest man I’ve ever seen come forward for our vulnerable seniors, I cannot sleep.

I want to meet Dean and his group of seniors, offer my full support and join them in protesting our board of county commissioners. I am a registered nurse and have been treating coronavirus patients since the pandemic reached our doors. Days turned into weeks; now weeks have turned into months. I know this will turn into years.

Hopefully, God willing, it’s no more than two. I absolutely agree with Dean and can offer my full support! I also want to be there for the seniors when they protest to make sure no one suffers from being too hot or dehydrated out there. I cannot let them do this alone, and I want them to know they have someone who cares about all lives!

Every single person has a life that matters, from every race background and economic status. Nursing is my passion, and I care too much and fully! I will do my part in God’s plan and continue to work throughout this pandemic as I’ve done all these weeks. COVID-19 does not discriminate. It takes all and can claim all. If we don’t come together as a city, we will fail. Our nation is divided. The president places the responsibility on the governors.

The governor places the responsibility on the mayors and local governments. People in power doing nothing for the people who placed them in those positions. Our world is crumbling. Other countries are having mass graves and so terrified they even barred Americans. It starts here in our hometown, our small county. Then it can extend to other cities and states. Local governments have the power to help. Dean is right They’re covering the county buildings, but what about the rest of us?

Ana Herrera

Okeechobee