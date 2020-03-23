Fair canceled

The Okeechobee County Fair has made the very difficult and painful decision to cancel our 14th Annual, 2020 County Fair. We recognize the importance of the safety of the people of our community is of paramount consideration, and will follow the CDC guidelines. Nothing is ever more important than the welfare of our people. We are in this together and are charged with taking precautions for the common good.

We would like to show our appreciation to all of our sponsors: VITAS, Children’s Services Council, Gilbert Family of Companies, Spa Manufacturing of Clearwater, Walpole Inc., St. Lucie Battery & Tire, Florida Power & Light, Family Dentistry, Seminole Brighton Casino, Florida Public Utilities, Okeechobee Music Festival, Waste Management, Emory Walker Co., Glades Electric, Center State Bank, Buxton Bass Funeral Home, Publix Charities, W&W Supply, Williamson Cattle Co., State Farm, Mosaic, Domer’s, Mohawk Construction and Seacoast Bank. Our fair would not be possible without their support.

There is also thankfulness for our board members and their dedication and hard work. We look forward to working with everyone next year!

The coronavirus battle has challenged the fair and young people showing at our Livestock Show. We are confident that our future is bright. Keep the Faith! See you next year March 16-21, 2021.

Linda Syfrett

President,

Okeechobee County Fair