Don’t leave dogs in a car

As we approach the dog days of summer, it is important to remember that hot dogs belong on the grill, not in a vehicle.

Canines can easily overheat and die when left in a hot car. When a dog’s internal body temperature exceeds 105.8°F, it can suffer from heatstroke, which has a 50 percent fatality rate. Even when dogs survive, many suffer permanent brain damage. The temperature inside a car can increase drastically very quickly, making it lethal for dogs in as little as six minutes.

On hot days, ensure your pets are in environments that are either shaded, well ventilated or temperature-controlled with access to ample, clean water. Our dogs are always watching out for us. Remember to return the favor.

Robin R. Ganzert, Ph.D.

President and CEO, American Humane Society