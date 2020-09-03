Calling all veterans!

Florida’s veterans have a rich history of service to our nation that must be remembered and honored. As a veteran, I know the importance of hearing from veterans about their service and how critical this is to preserve our country’s history and understanding the realities of War. I am proud to participate in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project to help give back to our veterans and highlight their stories.

The Veterans History Project was created through an act of Congress in 2000 and invites veterans from conflicts ranging from World War II to the Global War on Terror to share their story through audio or visual interviews, memoirs, or photographic documentation for archival with the Library of Congress.

My staff will conduct virtual interviews of local veterans to hear their stories and celebrate their service to our country. Their firsthand stories will be logged in the Library of Congress and made available to the public for generations to come.

To learn more about the project, go online to steube.house.gov/vhp

If you are or know a veteran who would like to share their story, please visit my website to apply, and my staff will be in touch.

Thank you and God bless,

Congressman Greg Steube