A letter to the editor: Independence Day

If those who wrote and signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776 were alive today, they would not recognize the country they knew as America! This was supposed to be “the United States of America,” and we are anything but united! It has been 244 years since the signing and what we so proudly hailed for so long is at risk of extinction! Evil is prevailing at the hands of anarchists and violent protesters. But, only for a season! Good always wins in due time. God will vindicate and bring about peace and order in this appointed time! Until then, we must stand on the side of the right.

The one thing that those who are bringing havoc to our cities cannot control are our prayers and our voice! We must pray for and support our law enforcement. When they are gone, our peace and safety will cease to be! The churches cannot remain silent. Christians and conservatives must not be silent in the face of adversity!

Jesus asked the question, “would there be any faith upon the earth when he returns?” It is difficult to find much to believe in amidst all the chaos and confusion, but we must remember that God is ultimately in control and he is faithful! He never changes! Don’t look at things as they appear, but hold to his promises! He told Peter that he was praying for him that his faith not fail him! With the Lord on our side, there is victory ahead! The psalmist David declared that whenever he was afraid, he would still trust God! When fear tries to overwhelm you, dare to trust your creator.

We have come a long way from the time when we stood at school and covered our hearts as we pledged allegiance to the flag and our country. The American flag is a symbol of our principles for which we stand. I still honor those principles, stand for the flag and kneel for Jesus!

This Fourth of July, it is time to show courage and remember that God and our forefathers formed this great nation and no weapon formed against the truth shall prosper! If God be for us, who can be against us?

America, America, God shed his grace on thee! God bless America again!

Rosemary Duvall

Okeechobee