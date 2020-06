Okeechobee County COVID-19 positives now at 166

OKEECHOBEE – The June 13 Florida Department of Health report shows Okeechobee County has had 166 positive tests to date. So far, 2,144 people have been tested. The county’s positive rate for tests has risen to 7.2%.

Okeechobee County had no COVID-19 related deaths as of the June 13 report. Seventeen people from Okeechobee County have been hospitalized since testing began. As of June 11, Raulerson Hospital had six patients who were COVID-19 positive.

According to the FDOH report, 30 COVID-19 positive cases in Okeechobee County were related to correctional facilities. People who work at corrections facilities out of county but live in Okeechobee County are included in this number. Likewise, if a staff member lives in another county but works in Okeechobee County, that person would not be included in the report for Okeechobee.

Florida Department of Corrections report two staff at Okeechobee Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent (June 9) update from the Department of Juvenile Justice shows Okeechobee Youth Development Center has five staff members who are COVID-19 positive and 16 youth who are COVID-19 positive; Okeechobee Youth Treatment Center has two staff who are COVID-19 positive; Okeechobee Girls Academy has three staff and one youth who are COVID-19 positive; Okeechobee Intensive Halfway House has two staff who are COVID-19 positive. None of the staff who tested positive have been cleared to return to work. All of the youth who tested positive are still in isolation, according to the report.

To date, eight Okeechobee County cases have been related to longterm care facilities. People who work at longterm care facilities out of county but live in Okeechobee County are included in this number. According to the June 13 state report, no staff or residents of longterm care facilities in the county are currently COVID-19 positive.

Okeechobee County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in June include the following.

June 1:

• 18-year-old male;

June 2:

• 22 year-old female;

• 25-yearold male;

• 2-year-old female;

• 4-year-old female;

• 45-year-old male;

• 30-year-old male;

‘• 39-year-old male;

• 46-year-old female;

• 9-year-old male;

• 6-year-old female;

• June 2: 32-year-old female;

• June 2: 12-year-old male;

June 3:

• 4-year-old male;

• 48-year-old female;

• 26-year-old male;

• 53-year-old female;

• 49-year-old male;

June 4:

• 20-year-old male;

• 60-yer-old male;

• 35-year-old female;

• 35-year-old female;

• 9-year-old male;

• 6-year-old male;

• 9-year-old male;

• 16-year-old male;

• 16-year-old female;

• 11-year-old female;

• 49-year-old female;

• 42-year-old female;

• 30-year-old female;

• 19-year-old female;

• 19-year-old male;

• 24-year-old male;

• 19-year-old female;

• 56-year-old male;

• 40-year-old male;

• 20-year-old female;

June 5:

• 45-year-old male;

• 17-year-old male;

June 6:

• 64-yer-old male;

• 24-year-old male;

• 58-year-old male;

• 37-year-old female;

• 38-year-old male;

• 0-year-old female;

• 12-year-old femlae;

• 57 year-old female;

• 32-year-old female;

• 33-year-old male;

• 22-year-old male;

• 7-year-old female;

• 25-year-old male’

June 7:

• 52-year-old female;

• 56-year-old female;

• 28-year-old female;

• 36-year-old male;

• 7-year-old female;

June 8

• 33-year-old male;

• 10-year-old male;

• 56-year-old female;

• 33-year-old male;

June 9:

• 25-year-old female;

• 75-year-old male;

• 24-year-old female;

• 64-year-old female

• 47-year-old male;

June 10

• 23-year-old male;

• 0-year-old male;

• 43-year-old male;

• 68-year-old female;

• 3-year-old male;

June 11:

• 27-year-old female;

• 53-year-old male;

• 65-year-old male;

• 50-year-old female;

• 32-year-old female;

• 37-year-old male;

June 12

44-year-old female;

• 10-year-old female;

• 26-year-old female;

• 2-year-old female;

• 7-year-old female;

June 13:

• 6-year-old male;

• 22-year-old male;

• 74-year-old male