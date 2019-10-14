Okeechobee Music Festival: Listen to the lineup

OKEECHOBEE – The announcement of the 2020 Okeechobee Music Festival lineup had some older community members responding that they weren’t familiar with the music of many of the performers.

In the age of Woodstock, most people were exposed to new bands and performers when they heard a song on the radio. By the 1980s, MTV was all the rage with viewers discovering new bands by watching their videos on television. Today much of the new music is online. Instead of searching the radio channel for a tune they like, a driver connects their smart phone or music storage device to the car; or the driver might ask Siri or Google to find a particular song.

To check out the bands planned for OMF 2020, you can go on youtube.com to find music videos. Let’s start with the headliners for the 2020 OMF:

• Mumford & Sons



• Vampire Weekend



• BASSNECTAR



• RÜFÜS DU SOL



A few opening night bands include:

• Arizona



• Said the Sky



• Phantoms



• Durante



• Bombargo

More to come …



