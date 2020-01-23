Okeechobee Music Festival announces full line up for 2020

OKEECHOBEE — Insomniac Events has announced the final lineup additions for Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF), as well as details about its famed PoWoW! which delivers once-in-a-lifetime musical moments at each festival.
Alexander 23, Ambar Lucid, Baynk, Grandson, GRiZ, Jaialai, James Vickery, Overjoy, Richie Hell, and UMI will join headliners Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and over 100 artists from all points of the musical spectrum. The transformational, four-day event will make its return to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida March 5-8, 2020.
Riding the wave of multiple Grammy nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year, it was also revealed that Vampire Weekend will curate and lead the PoWoW! featuring multiple artists selected from the festival’s eclectic lineup. The PoWoW! will take place on Saturday, March 7 on the Be stage.
Previous collaborators in Okeechobee’s once-in-a-lifetime PoWoW! include Miguel and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler (2016), with a supporting cast of John Oates, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kamasi Washington, Chris Karns, and members of The Meters and Soulive; Eric Krasno (2017) with Michael McDonald, Gallant, GRiZ, Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley, and members of Snarky Puppy; and Snoop Dogg and The Roots (2018), along with Chaka Khan, Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli, Trombone Shorty, and jazz innovator Cory Henry. As always, attendees can expect additional surprise guests for the 2020 installment.
The full lineup of artists set to perform at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020 include:
A R I Z O N A
Alison Wonderland
Alexander 23
Ambar Lucid
Atomyard
Bas Ibellini
Bassnectar
Baynk
Behrouz
Big Gigantic
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Bombargo
Boogie T.Rio
CAAMP
Caspa
CharlestheFirst
Chiiild
Clarian (Live)
Clairo
Colorful Language (Live)
Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)
Crooked Colours
DAIIKON
Derrick May
Durante
Earthgang
Eazybaked
Ellen Allien
Elohim
Flatbush Zombies
G Jones
G-Space
Ghostland Observatory
Glass Animals
Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feat: Jkriv, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry
Grandson
GRiZ
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
HAIM
Hippie Sabotage
Huxley Anne
Ivy Lab
Jaialai
James Vickery
Julia Govor
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Kaskade
Kidnap
Kimyon
Levitation Jones
Lil Louis (The Founding Father of House Music)
Lolo Zouaï
Los Wálters
Louisahhh
Lotus
LSDream
Lucy Dacus
Machine Gun Kelly
Mallrat
Mary Yuzovskaya
Mathew Jonson (Live)
Maya Jane Coles
Mersiv
Moon Boots
Mumford & Sons
Nore En Pure
Overjoy
Papadosio
Party Pupils
Phantoms
Rechulski
Richie Hell
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Said The Sky
San Holo
Shaun Reeves
Slenderbodies
Soul Clap
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Sublime With Rome
Supertask
Taylor Shockley
The Aces
Thriftworks
Tipper
UMI
Vampire Weekend
Verzach
xylø
Y2K
Yheti
Young Franco
Yung Bae Presents: The Future of Funk
ZíA
Outside of its diverse musical lineup, OMF will once again feature immersive art experiences, pop-up performances, creative installations, yoga, life enhancing workshops, and other experiences that define the festival’s eclectic nature. Come get lost in time at the Lost in Tea Lounge or shop Chobeewobee Village’s bazaar for unique OMF finds. Swim, sing, dance, and bask in the sunshine while taking in performances at the Aquachobee Beach stage, or lose yourself in the tropical enclaves of the all-night Jungle 51 stage. All in, over 100 artists will be featured across OMF’s five immersive stages, with bass music heavyweights Bassrush kicking things off with an opening night party at Jungle 51 on Thursday, March 5 that will feature Caspa, Ivy Lab, Yheti, Huxley Anne, and Supertask.