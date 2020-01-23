Okeechobee Music Festival announces full line up for 2020

OKEECHOBEE — Insomniac Events has announced the final lineup additions for Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF), as well as details about its famed PoWoW! which delivers once-in-a-lifetime musical moments at each festival.

Alexander 23, Ambar Lucid, Baynk, Grandson, GRiZ, Jaialai, James Vickery, Overjoy, Richie Hell, and UMI will join headliners Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and over 100 artists from all points of the musical spectrum. The transformational, four-day event will make its return to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida March 5-8, 2020.

Riding the wave of multiple Grammy nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year, it was also revealed that Vampire Weekend will curate and lead the PoWoW! featuring multiple artists selected from the festival’s eclectic lineup. The PoWoW! will take place on Saturday, March 7 on the Be stage.

Previous collaborators in Okeechobee’s once-in-a-lifetime PoWoW! include Miguel and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler (2016), with a supporting cast of John Oates, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kamasi Washington, Chris Karns, and members of The Meters and Soulive; Eric Krasno (2017) with Michael McDonald, Gallant, GRiZ, Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley, and members of Snarky Puppy; and Snoop Dogg and The Roots (2018), along with Chaka Khan, Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli, Trombone Shorty, and jazz innovator Cory Henry. As always, attendees can expect additional surprise guests for the 2020 installment.

The full lineup of artists set to perform at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020 include:

A R I Z O N A

Alison Wonderland

Alexander 23

Ambar Lucid

Atomyard

Bas Ibellini

Bassnectar

Baynk

Behrouz

Big Gigantic

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Bombargo

Boogie T.Rio

CAAMP

Caspa

CharlestheFirst

Chiiild

Clarian (Live)

Clairo

Colorful Language (Live)

Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)

Crooked Colours

DAIIKON

Derrick May

Durante

Earthgang

Eazybaked

Ellen Allien

Elohim

Flatbush Zombies

G Jones

G-Space

Ghostland Observatory

Glass Animals

Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feat: Jkriv, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry

Grandson

GRiZ

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

HAIM

Hippie Sabotage

Huxley Anne

Ivy Lab

Jaialai

James Vickery

Julia Govor

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Kaskade

Kidnap

Kimyon

Levitation Jones

Lil Louis (The Founding Father of House Music)

Lolo Zouaï

Los Wálters

Louisahhh

Lotus

LSDream

Lucy Dacus

Machine Gun Kelly

Mallrat

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mathew Jonson (Live)

Maya Jane Coles

Mersiv

Moon Boots

Mumford & Sons

Nore En Pure

Overjoy

Papadosio

Party Pupils

Phantoms

Rechulski

Richie Hell

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Said The Sky

San Holo

Shaun Reeves

Slenderbodies

Soul Clap

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Sublime With Rome

Supertask

Taylor Shockley

The Aces

Thriftworks

Tipper

UMI

Vampire Weekend

Verzach

xylø

Y2K

Yheti

Young Franco

Yung Bae Presents: The Future of Funk

ZíA

Outside of its diverse musical lineup, OMF will once again feature immersive art experiences, pop-up performances, creative installations, yoga, life enhancing workshops, and other experiences that define the festival’s eclectic nature. Come get lost in time at the Lost in Tea Lounge or shop Chobeewobee Village’s bazaar for unique OMF finds. Swim, sing, dance, and bask in the sunshine while taking in performances at the Aquachobee Beach stage, or lose yourself in the tropical enclaves of the all-night Jungle 51 stage. All in, over 100 artists will be featured across OMF’s five immersive stages, with bass music heavyweights Bassrush kicking things off with an opening night party at Jungle 51 on Thursday, March 5 that will feature Caspa, Ivy Lab, Yheti, Huxley Anne, and Supertask.